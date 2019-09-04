Turkish defense giants to take stage at London fair

Leading Turkish defense firms are set to exhibit at the Defense and Security Equipment International Exhibition (DSEI) in London in the days ahead.

Turkey's largest industrial cluster, SAHA Istanbul Defense, Aviation and Aerospace Cluster, will participate in the event, to be held on Sept. 10-13 at the ExCel Center in the U.K.'s capital, with 21 members, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN and ROKETSAN, a statement by the industrial group said yesterday.

In total, 47 Turkish companies will be attending the event along with the Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB).

Turkey's largest and European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (EACP) member's second-largest industrial cluster, SAHA Istanbul will be showcasing the potential of the Turkish defense industry on the internationally effective platform, held every two years, and promote the cluster and the companies.

The cluster will be organizing B2B meetings between Turkish firms' officials and foreign defense industry representative for the establishment of international networks, SAHA Istanbul Secretary-General İlhami Keleş said.

Keleş said they are focusing on overseas promotional activities and DSEI 2019 is one of the effective platforms they plan to participate in.

"Britain is one of the leading exporters of the defense industry in the world. We will take part in DSEI 2019 with our 21 members and will explain Turkey's defense industry potential to visitors from different countries of the world," Keleş said.

The main theme of the exhibition will be new technologies, cross-sectoral cooperation and international cooperation.

Enabling visitors to witness new developments and access the latest information on artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, robotics and big data, which have been on the agenda of the whole world recently, the fair will bring together government representatives and armed forces from different countries, representatives from main international contractor and supplier companies, and defense, aerospace and security professionals from all over the world.

The event will also witness the debuts of many new products and systems developed in this field in the world. It will showcase the latest equipment and systems for the defense and aerospace industry, providing opportunities for international cooperation.

In addition to the SSB, SAHA Istanbul, the Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association (SSI), and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) Informatics and Information Security Research Center (BİLGEM) from Turkey, DSEI 2019 will also welcome Artron, Aselsan Sivas, Asfat, Ata Silah San. AŞ, Ayesaş, Desan Shipyard, Femsan Electric Motors, FNSS, Garanti Giyim, Ges Engineering, Gökser, Kolt, Menatek, Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK), MSI, Norm Technologies, Nurol Makina, Nurol Teknoloji, Ortem, Otokar, Oztek, Papilon, Profen, Repkon, Samsun Yurt Savunma, STM, Stoeger Silah Sanayi, Suprobox, TAIS Shipyards, Tekcan (Aksa Run Flat), Timsan, TISAŞ Trabzon Silah Sanayi AŞ, Transvaro, TTAF Defense, Turac, Turmaks, Vestel Savunma, Volt Defense, Yakupoglu and Zed.