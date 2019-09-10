Turkish defense firms to showcase products at London exhibition

A total of 42 Turkish defense companies will attend the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) in London under the leadership of the Presidency of Defence Industries. The Turkish delegation headed by Defense Industry President İsmail Demir will hold official talks with foreign delegations.

According to the Presidency of Defence Industries the 20th DSEI will open its doors in London today and will run until Friday, Sept. 13.

Considered one of the most important defense industry fairs in the world, the DSEI will be held with the participation of the defense-security industry and high-level official delegations from various countries. The fair, which is held every two years, is expected to host more than 1,600 international companies and more than 35,000 visitors from more than 50 countries this year.

DSEI 2019 will be a stage for introducing, marketing and selling defense industry products and services produced by companies from all over the world, particularly in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

Armored vehicle platforms, various manned and unmanned land and air vehicles, marine systems, weapons systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, military textile products and logistics support products produced by Turkish defense industry companies will be introduced and presented at the fair.