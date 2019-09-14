National combat aircraft mockup on display at TEKONFEST

The Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) a mockup of the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) at the upcoming TEKNOFEST Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival.

It will also showcase a number of national projects that have attracted a lot of local and international attention.

In a statement the company said, the national projects will be on show at Istanbul Atatürk Airport from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22.

The mock-up of the 5th-generation MMU was unveiled at this year's Paris Air Show.

The preliminary design activities of the fifth-generation fighter jet received a TL 4.8 billion incentive certificate, under the incentive program. The project will employ 3,200 people, with an indirect employment contribution estimated to be around 11,200.

"We are working day and night for the realization of this project," TAI General Manager Temel Kotil said. The HÜRKUŞ Training Aircraft, also developed by TAI, will also perform demonstration flights at the TEKNOFEST. The event will also showcase aircraft like Gökbey, ANKA, Aksungur, ATAK II and HÜRJET. A mobile game based on the ATAK attack helicopter will be launched at the event. Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3), TEKNOFEST Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival aims to showcase Turkey's rapid advance in technology and promote technological advancement as a national cause. The festival, which has become one of the leading aerospace events in the world hosting more than 550,000 visitors in its first year, is expected to attract more than a million visitors this year.