Turkey's laser weapon ARMOL passes acceptance tests

Turkey's domestically-developed laser weapon system ARMOL has completed its acceptance tests, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced Monday.

Vehicle Mounted Fiber Laser System (ARMOL) passed acceptance tests successfully and qualified to enter the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, Varank said in an announcement on Twitter.

The minister also shared a video showing the weapon in action, penetrating armor plates and destroying drones.

The 400-kilogram (881 lbs) laser system was mounted on a Cobra armored vehicle, along with target acquisition hardware and a control terminal.

The 1.25-kilowatt laser weapon is able to damage 3-millimeter steel plate at a 500-meter range and is planned to be integrated into fighter jets.

The system was developed by Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TÜBITAK) Information Security Research Center (BILGEM).

BILGEM has developed other laser weapon systems, including the 20-kw High Power Laser System (YGLS).