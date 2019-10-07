Havelsan software for Pakistani submarine ready for delivery

The national systems developed under the contract inked for the modernization of Pakistani submarines, which includes many firsts for the Turkish defense industry, have now made it to the delivery stage.

Within the scope of the project for the modernization of Agosta 90B class submarines, Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade (STM) entered into a tough and long-lasting competition with the French DCNS Shipyard, which realized the design and production of submarines. Found to be technically and commercially superior by the Pakistani Ministry of Defense Production and named the main contractor, STM signed the contract for the modernization activities in 2016. In 2018, the contract was extended to cover the second submarine.

For the first time, a Turkish company was selected as the main contractor in an overseas submarine project, thus paving the way for the export of various systems with submarine design and engineering services.

Within the scope of modernization activities undertaken by the STM, the entire sonar suite of the submarine ship, periscope systems, command and control system, and radar and electronic support systems are being replaced by the Turkish military software developed by HAVELSAN.

The factory acceptance tests of the Command and Control System developed by HAVELSAN for submarines have been completed.

STM and the Pakistan Navy Command personnel participated in the factory acceptance tests at HAVELSAN facilities. HAVELSAN is in charge of the design and production of the entire Command Control System, including the Sonar Suite, Data Distribution System, Combat Management System, and Torpedo Fire Control Systems of the submarines.

Furthermore, KASIF, the geographic information system (GIS) software developed by HAVELSAN through domestic means, is used in the infrastructure of the Command and Control System. The Sonar Integrated Submarine Command Control System (SEDA), developed by HAVELSAN, will be Turkey's first export item in this field. The system will be transferred to Karachi shipyard this month for installation. PNS Hamza, the first submarine to be modernized within the scope of the project, is planned to be launched in 2020.

In the project covering the modernization of a total of three submarines, HAVELSAN will deliver the Command Control System and Data Distribution System, which can be referred to as the brain and nervous system of the submarine, in less than three years.