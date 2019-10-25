New boron carbide facility to boost Turkey's defense industry, energy minister says

Turkey aims to export natural resources as technologically advanced products rather than just unfinished commodities, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Friday, highlighting the country's goal to expedite the transformation process from boron mining to boron products.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-run mining firm ETI Maden's Boron Carbide Facilities in northwestern Balıkesir province, the minister said Turkey holds 73% of the world's boron reserves, controls about 59% of the boron market and wants to boost these numbers by effectively refining the resources.

He noted that they established the TRBOR Boron Technologies A.Ş. with the participation of ETI Maden to produce around 1,000 tons of boron carbide annually.

Dönmez continued by saying that exporting resources after refining and processing will create an investor-friendly model and boost employment while expanding the sector.

Touching upon the multiple uses of boron in the defense industry, glass and ceramics sectors, farming and cleaning products, Dönmez said Turkey will consolidate its leadership through the effective use of technology.

"Today, the technological transformation in the defense industry shows us what we are capable of achieving by using our own resources, with the assistance of domestic and national technologies," Dönmez said, noting that around 70% of the defense industry has been made domestically.

"We want to make energy the new defense industry of Turkey," he added.

The boron carbide that will be produced at the facilities in Balıkesir will have low density and will contribute to making helicopters, aircraft, military equipment and more.

The facilities are expected to be completed within 24 months and will provide employment to around 250 people.