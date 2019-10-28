360 Ejder Yalçın armored vehicles delivered to security forces

The number of Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Armored Combat Vehicles produced by Nurol Makina, an armored vehicle manufacturer of the Turkish defense industry, and offered to the use of security forces, has reached 360.

Nurol Makina is working to ensure that security forces can fulfill their duties in a safe and effective way in Turkey and the conflicts in the surrounding regions' which are increasing in number, severity and complexity.

For this purpose, it designs and manufactures armored combat vehicles, armored personnel carriers and special-purpose platforms in the 4x4 segment.

More than 280 Ejder Yalçın vehicles have been delivered to security units under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB). With the direct purchases of the General Directorate of Security, this number has reached 360.

By the end of the year, more than 10 Ejder Yalçıns are scheduled to be included in the inventory of the security forces.

The armored vehicle has also achieved export success and is currently on duty in six countries.

The vehicle is able to meet the operational needs in all regions and terrain conditions including residential areas and rural areas. With its capability of high protection and mobility, the vehicle serves as a proven platform in the field of operation.

Ejder Yalçın offers special solutions for different operational needs of the user, such as border surveillance and security vehicle, reconnaissance vehicle, tactical missile transport/launch vehicle, command-control vehicle, air defense vehicle, combat vehicle, personnel carrier vehicle, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicle, mine/handmade explosive detection-destruction vehicle and armored ambulance.

The vehicle can be configured in different versions thanks to its high payload carrying capacity and the original vehicle control software, allowing it to be customized for various applications.