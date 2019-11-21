Turkey's largest domestically-built warship to be delivered to Naval Forces by the end of 2020

Turkey's largest indigenously-built warship will be delivered to the Turkish Naval Forces at the end of 2020, the head of the top defense body said Thursday.



İsmail Demir, chairman of the Defense Industry Presidency (SSB), made on-site examinations on the multipurpose amphibious assault ship – TCG Anadolu – which is under construction at Istanbul's Sedef Shipyard, a statement by the SSB said.



"The works on our ship, known by the public as an aircraft carrier, are being carried out very systematically. When we talked to the shipyard regarding the timeline, we saw that the measures were taken regarding the delivery of the ship about one year before the scheduled period and continue to be taken," Demir said.



"Hopefully, we will have delivered this ship to our navy by the end of 2020," he added.



He stated that they made on-site determinations about the localization of various products and the use of domestic products and projects during the examination. "Hopefully, with such ships, Turkey will also be assertive in the world. We hope that we will be quite ambitious in terms of both design and various materials and systems. We hope it will be beneficial for our Naval Forces," Demir added.



Within the scope of the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship (LHD) project, construction continues on the TCG Anadolu, which can transport at least one battalion-size force to a determined location with its own logistical support and without the need to use a base.



TCG Anadolu is an amphibious assault ship of the Turkish Naval Forces that can be configured as a light aircraft carrier.



The TCG Anadolu, which is being produced with a local content ratio of 68%, will be one of the world's most advanced aircraft carriers. The giant ship will be capable of traveling 9,000 miles (14,500 kilometers) without refueling.



It will carry four mechanized, two air-cushioned and two personnel landing vehicles, as well as aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The ship is 232 meters in length, 32 meters in width and 55 meters in height, and is said to have a full load displacement of about 27,000 tons.



The construction of the ship began in 2016. The vessel is intended to meet the various needs and requirements of the Turkish Armed Forces – such as sustaining long-endurance, long-distance military combat or humanitarian relief operations – while acting as a command center and flagship for the Turkish Naval Forces.