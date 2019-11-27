Turkey needs the S-400 missile defense system, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey needs the S-400 missile defense system and will continue to hold talks with the U.S. but will not accept any imposed measures or conditions, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday. The foreign minister noted that Turkey needed to procure the missile defense system since the country does not produce its own, having thus been forced to purchase it from Russia in light of the U.S.' refusal to sell its Patriot missile system.



"We proposed the U.S. establish a working group led by NATO, but the U.S. rejected our offer," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the S-400 was one of the issues continuing to damage bilateral ties. He continued by noting that the U.S. had a positive attitude regarding joint production and technology but there is no guarantee to ensure it.



"We have different opinions but we can continue to talk," he said.

Russia delivered two batteries of the S-400 system to Turkey between July and September. Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S., which eventually came to naught, Ankara signed a $2.5 billion contract in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.



The Russian missile system purchase has been a sticking point between Turkey and the U.S. for some time as Washington has argued that the S-400 system would be incompatible with NATO systems. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance, refusing to back out of the deal.



Security sources earlier suggested that the Russian systems will be deployed in Ankara and will be fully operational by April 2020.