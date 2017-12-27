Qatar denies alleged coup attempt and Turkish soldiers’ role in prevention

Qatar on Wednesday denied a report which alleged a coup attempt, in which Turkish soldiers purportedly played a role to prevent.

The report, which was covered in Turkish media circles including Daily Sabah, was based on the claim of a columnist of Yeni Şafak daily.

While acknowledging and praising Turkey's political and diplomatic efforts for reconciliation in the Gulf, Qatar's embassy in Ankara said the report is baseless and inaccurate.

In the original report, Mehmet Acet claimed that Turkish forces played a big role in stopping a political coup against Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in one of the biggest political crisis in the Middle East when Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain cut their ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017.

The embassy said in a statement that there were several baseless allegations, including the claim that the Qatari government demanded that Turkish Special Forces, or Turkish soldiers in general, protect the palace of the Emir on the night of June 5, 2017.

"The diplomatic and political efforts of ally and friendly countries, primarily the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Turkey contributed much to curb attempts of the countries of blockade to escalate military tensions against the State of Qatar," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE explained severed relations as a result of Qatar's alleged links to "terrorist groups" and the country's close ties with Iran, aiming at undermining Qatari Emir al-Thani.

In addition to diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis, Turkey has also been sending food, including fruits, dairy and poultry products by ship and air, to help Qatar beat an embargo. The shipments of supplies have been sent in nearly 200 cargo planes since the crisis began.