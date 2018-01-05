Bilateral ties and accords between Turkey and US losing validity: Erdoğan

President Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday warned that bilateral legal accords with the United States were "losing validity," after lashing out at Washington over the conviction of a Turkish banker in a U.S. court case.

Erdoğan said that the U.S. needs to review its understanding of justice, as the court's conviction decision of the deputy chief executive of Turkish lender Halkbank Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the Iran sanctions case was "full of contradictions", and that the trial had nothing to do with Halkbank.

Speaking at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport prior to his official one-day visit to France, Erdoğan said the laws in bilateral ties and bilateral accords between both countries were losing their validity.

"If this is the U.S. understanding of justice, then the world is doomed."

On late Wednesday, a jury in New York found Atilla guilty on five counts, but found him innocent on money laundering charges in a trial on breach of now-lifted U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Defense attorneys made a second mistrial request earlier on the same day, saying that prosecutors questioned Atilla based on a report prepared by a fugitive member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Osman Zeki Canıtez, in an attempt to strengthen the government's case.

The request was again declined by judge Richard Berman, whose links to FETÖ has long overshadowed the trial.

Commenting on the recent protests against the Iranian regime, Erdoğan said that it was not possible for Turkey to approve of the U.S. and Israel's interference in the internal politics of other countries, namely Iran and Pakistan.

"Those who want to isolate others in the international arena will be isolated themselves."

In an interview broadcasted by French televisions stations LCI and TF1 Thursday, Erdoğan said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured him that the situation in Iran, where protests have left 21 people dead, will cease and stabilize in a day or two.

"Obviously some people from abroad are provoking this situation, and these provocations are not all right, this is a domestic Iranian affair ... and people from abroad should not meddle in internal affairs," Erdoğan said.

The protests erupted a week ago in Iran's second city, Mashhad. While many protesters have been complaining about high youth unemployment, costly living standards and alleged corruption, some have also demanded a change of government.