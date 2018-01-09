KRG PM seeks 'good relations' with Turkey

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said the KRG desires to meet with Turkish authorities to recover the relations with the country.

Making statements following the council of ministers, Barzani said the KRG's relations with Turkey continues since both sides are open to a dialogue while adding that despite the desire to meet with Turkish authorities and have good relations, no date has been scheduled yet.

Barzani further expressed that they are ready to have a dialogue with the Baghdad government to come up with solutions to the problems and eradicate disagreements, indicating that they responded positively to President Fuad Masum's reconciliation letter that was sent two weeks ago.

Touching on the unpaid salaries of the KRG officers, Barzani highlighted that the Baghdad government has not paid the salaries of 1.4 million officers and there have not been any payments to the farms of the KRG yet as well.

"The decision to launch an investigation by the Iraqi parliament into the events that took place in the district of Tuz Khurmatu is a good development," Barzani said.

Tuz Khurmatu is a predominantly Turkmen city in the northern Saladin province that was retaken by Iraqi forces in October following the withdrawal of Kurdish peshmerga forces amid tension over a controversial referendum on the Kurdish regional independence.

Barzani said the talks are in progress to appoint a new governor to the Kirkuk province.

In the immediate wake of the illegitimate poll, federal forces moved into several parts of Iraq "disputed" between Baghdad and the KRG, including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.

Earlier in September, the KRG defied the central government and held an independence referendum. Baghdad ruled it illegal. Neighboring Turkey and Iran, which have their own Kurdish minorities, also strongly decried the Iraqi Kurdish independence vote.