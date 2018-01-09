New street signs honoring Ottoman commander hung near UAE embassy in Turkey

Erdoğan says UAE's slanders about Turks, Ottomans stem from its own dirty business

New street signs were installed Tuesday at the intersection near United Arab Emirates' Embassy in Ankara after the two streets were renamed to honor an Ottoman military governor of Medina.

The street where the UAE embassy is located was renamed after Ottoman commander Fahreddin Pasha, who defended Medina during World War I, while an intersecting street was renamed to "Medina Defender Street."

The renaming came after UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan shared a post that accused Ottomans of committing crimes against the locals in Medina during World War I.

Nahyan retweeted a post on his official account from an Iraqi man living in Germany, according to his profile, which said: "Did you know that in 1916, Turkish Fahreddin Pasha committed a crime against the people of Medina, stole their properties, and put them on a train en route to Damascus and Istanbul? Also the Turks stole the handwritten books in Mahmoudia Library and took them to Istanbul. This is the history of Erdoğan's ancestors and what they did to Muslim Arabs."





The remarks received harsh criticism from top Turkish politicians, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who said the Ottomans had done nothing but serve to protect the holy cities of Islam.

A few days after the Emirati minister's provocation, Ankara Mayor Mustafa Tuna decided to rename the 613th Street, where the UAE embassy is located, as a reaction to the incident.

The decision to rename the streets was taken unanimously Monday by Ankara Metropolitan Municipal Council.