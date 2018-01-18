Turkish chief of staff, intelligence chief head to Russia for Syria talks

FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Syria with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in phone call

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan departed for Moscow on Thursday with Syria on the agenda for talks with Russian officials.

The Turkish officials are scheduled to meet with Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

The talks are expected to cover regional security matters, the latest developments in Syria, and the Astana and Geneva peace processes.

The meeting comes amid Turkey's preparations for a cross-border anti-terror operation in northern Syria's Afrin, which is currently held by the PKK terror group's affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed-wing the People's Protection Units (YPG).