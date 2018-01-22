UK: Turkey has 'legitimate interest' in Syria border security

Britain said Saturday that NATO ally Turkey had a "legitimate interest" in the security of its borders, after Ankara launched attacks on the PKK terrorist organization's Syria affiliate group the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

A spokesman for Britain's Foreign Office told Agence France-Presse (AFP) they were "closely following developments" in the Afrin area.

"The U.K. has regularly discussed issues relating to the conflict in Syria with the Turkish authorities, in line with our shared aim of reducing violence and enabling a political settlement," the spokesman said.

"We recognize that Turkey has a legitimate interest in the security of its borders."