Masjid an-Nabawi, which the Prophet Muhammad personally worked in its construction after his migration to Medina, fills with worshippers during prayer times, as Muslims from across the world come to the holy city to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The Masjid an-Nabawi in Saudi Arabia's Medina, the "City of the Prophet," Medina, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2023.

AA