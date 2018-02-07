FM Çavuşoğlu to discuss ongoing Operation Olive Branch during Iran visit

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin region with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu arrived Wednesday afternoon in Tehran and is also expected to talk about bilateral relations and regional issues during the high-level meetings.

Iranian President Rouhani said previously on Tuesday that he wished Turkey would halt the counter-terrorism operation in Afrin, saying that it increases tension in war-torn Syria.

Rouhani also underlined that the dialogue between Turkey and Iran was "at its top," adding that the two countries joined by Russia could organize a tripartite meeting to discuss the ongoing Syrian crisis.

Meanwhile, Turkey is continuing Operation Olive Branch, launched Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said, "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.