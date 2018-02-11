King of Jordan to visit Russia for talks on Syria, Kremlin says

Erdoğan, Putin agree to hold next summit on Syria in Istanbul

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday preparations were underway for King Abdullah of Jordan to visit Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Peskov was commenting on an announcement by Jordan, which said the monarch would visit Russia on Thursday and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call to hold the next summit on Syria in Istanbul, according to Turkish presidential sources.