PM Yıldırım to meet Belarusian President Lukashenko on official visit Wednesday

Turkey hopes to set up industrial zone in Belarus, says minister

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım is scheduled to pay a 2-day official visit to Belarus on Wednesday, the Prime Ministry's Press Office said on Monday.

Yıldırım will have a one-to-one meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov. Delegations from both sides were also expected to meet, the office said in a statement.

The premier is also expected to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit, as well as the chairman of the Council of Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich and Chamber of Representatives head Vladimir Andreychenko.

Leaders from the two countries will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Yıldırım is also expected to attend the closing session of Turkey-Belarus Business Forum, alongside Kobyakov.

Turkey has sought to strengthen political and economic ties with Belarus in recent months. Yıldırım's visit has been expected since Development Minister Lütfi Elvan's trip to the country last October to discuss boosting mutual investment and bilateral trade.