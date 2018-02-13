Erdoğan, Saudi King Salman discuss Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria's Afrin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz late Tuesday in which the two leaders discussed Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched against terrorist groups in Syria's Afrin.

In the call, Erdoğan informed Salman about the operation against the PKK, its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists, and its aims. The two also discussed recent developments in Syria.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said, "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.