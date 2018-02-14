Bright future ahead in ties with Turkey: Belarusian envoy

There is a bright future ahead for relations between Turkey and Belarus as the two countries share many common interests, Andrei Savinykh, the Belarussian ambassador to Turkey, said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Ankara Tuesday, Savinykh said the relations between Turkey and Belarus, two countries with commonly-shared traditional values, were "entering a new stage".

"It is easy for us to work together. I am sure that a very bright future is awaiting our relations," he said. "[It is] a very important new era in our relations. […] We have a very active dialogue on the level of the heads of state, on the level of presidents."

Savinykh's remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's two-day official visit to Belarus on Wednesday.

Yıldırım is scheduled to have a one-to-one meeting with his Belarussian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov. Delegations from both sides are also expected to meet.

The Turkish prime minister is also expected to meet Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit.