PM Yıldırım, Iraq's Abadi discuss Daesh and PKK on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım met his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the common fight against terrorism.

According to the prime ministry sources, the two leaders also discussed the bilateral relations and regional development while emphasizing close cooperation against Daesh, PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and their extensions.

On the sidelines of the conference, Yıldırım also held separate closed-door meetings with other officials, including European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the chair of Greece's New Democracy Party.