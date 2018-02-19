Erdoğan, Putin discuss situation in Syria's Afrin, Idlib

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in Syria's Afrin and Idlib with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Monday.

The phone call focused on issues regarding the so-called de-escalation zone in Idlib, including establishment of Turkish observation points across the province to monitor the ceasefire. The de-escalation agreement was agreed upon by Turkey, Russia and Iran during the Astana peace process.

Erdoğan updated Putin on Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin, which targets the PKK terror group's offshoots the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), as well as Daesh terrorists in the region.

Erdoğan also warned Putin that if the Assad regime enters Afrin on the YPG's side, there will be consequences.

The two presidents agreed to continue pursuing cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism.