Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar traveled to the Jordanian capital of Amman as part of an official visit yesterday, the Turkish military said in a statement.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also visited Amman, where he met with King Abdullah II and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

The importance of bilateral cooperation and the sensitive issue of Jerusalem were on the meetings' agenda.