Turkey condemns residency law passed by Israeli parliament

Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the recent law approved by the Israeli parliament as a step to change East Jerusalem's demography.

In a statement, the ministry said that it condemns the law, which allows the interior ministry to revoke the residency rights of any Palestinian in Jerusalem on grounds of a "violation of loyalty" to Israel.

"Since the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, the residency rights of thousands of Palestinians in Jerusalem have been revoked," the ministry said, adding that it rejects the "unlawful step" taken by Israel to change the city's demography.