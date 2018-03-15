Erdoğan highlights importance of cooperation against terror in call with Merkel

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of cooperation against terror in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel late Thursday, presidential sources said.

In the phone call, the president said that Turkish-EU cooperation is crucial in defeating the common enemy that is terrorism.

The president informed the German chancellor about Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in Syria's Afrin.

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of the upcoming Turkey-EU summit to be held in Bulgaria's Varna on March 26 and congratulated Merkel on being elected chancellor for another term, sources added.