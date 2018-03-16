Turkish embassy in Paris warns about increased PKK violence

PKK supporters' attacks on Turks in France have taken a new dimension, Turkish embassy in Paris warned on Friday, condemning the recent arson attacks.

In a written statement, the embassy said the Turkish diplomats are in close cooperation with the French officials to investigate the attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.

The statement said vehicles of two Turkish citizens were set on fire on March 5 and March 10, and a cafe belonging to a citizen was attacked similarly on the night of March 11.

Also, two vehicles belonging to the president of a Turkish association that operates under the French law in the fields of women's rights, arts, culture and education also came under arson attacks on Sunday, the statement added.

"We condemn these acts of terrorism, in which members of the terrorist organization are publicly involved and blatantly sharing some of their video images."

The statement also said 352 Turkish-French friendship foundations on March 2 had signed a request to French authorities to take security measures against the illegal activities of the PKK terrorist organization, to identify the PKK members committing crimes and bring them to justice.

"These latest attacks have once again revealed the importance, correctness and enthusiasm of the historical call of our associations," it said.

The PKK has intensified its violence against the Turkish community in Europe, posing a threat to the continent while aiming to get even for its defeat in northern Syria against the Turkish military in Operation Olive Branch against the People's Protection Units (YPG).