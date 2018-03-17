Foreign Ministry reiterates support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated it's support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine for the fourth anniversary of the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

"We don't recognize the current situation, which represents a violation of international law, and affirm our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine" a statement released Friday by the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Turkey will continue to closely follow the developments including the status of the Crimean Tatars, who are the "primary components" of the peninsula.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine after an independence referendum in 2014, following the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych as a result of the pro-EU Euromaidan protests.