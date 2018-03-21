Erdoğan, Germany's Steinmeier agree to improve bilateral relations, discuss Turkey's Afrin op

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed Turkey's Afrin operation late Wednesday in a phone call.

During the call, both officials also reiterated willingness to improve bilateral relations.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

PYD/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization that has waged a more than 30-year war against Turkey.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.