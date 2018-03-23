Turkey lifts ban on flights to KRG, resumes flights to Irbil

Prime Minister Yıldırım confirmed on Friday the resumption of international flights to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday, but said flights would only be available to Irbil at first and not Sulaimaniyah.

The Turkish ban on flights, which was imposed in October after after Barzani refused to surrender authority of airports to the central government in Baghdad following a controversial independence referendum, was set to expire on March 31.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi also announced the decision to lift its five-month-old flight ban "after local authorities in the Kurdish region handed over control of the two airports to federal authorities".

Relations between Baghdad and Erbil have remained tense since last September, when the KRG held an illegitimate referendum on Kurdish regional independence.

The unconstitutional poll prompted Baghdad to impose a raft of punitive measures on the KRG, including a ban on international flights into and out of the region.

