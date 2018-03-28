Turkey, US to hold talks on Syria's Manbij on March 30 in Washington

Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ümit Yalçın will visit Washington on March 30 to try to find common ground on Manbij with U.S. officials, the ministry announced Wednesday.

Turkey has been putting forward effort to find common ground with the U.S. to solve disputes emanating from the U.S.' support of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG)in northern Syria, including in Manbij and east of the Euphrates River, which stands as one of the main reasons behind the loss of trust between the two NATO allies.

The northern Syrian city of Manbij has been one of the most hotly debated points of contention between Ankara and Washington.

Ankara's demand from the U.S. to cease arming the YPG and ensure its withdrawal to east of the Euphrates dates back to former President Barack Obama's time in office. The U.S. had promised to meet Ankara's demands, but has not so far, which has strained relations between the two countries.

Turkey believes that U.S. President Trump also wants to improve bilateral ties, but that his efforts are undermined by holdovers from the previous administration and establishment officials.

The decision on Manbij was discussed on March 8-9 between the working groups from both countries in Washington.

