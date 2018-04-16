Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Syria strikes, chemical attack in Douma

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday discussed the U.S.-led strikes against Syria and the alleged chemical attack in Douma in eastern Ghouta during a phone call.

According to presidential sources, the two leaders emphasized the importance of protecting the territorial integrity of Syria and taking concrete steps toward a political solution for the seven-year crisis.

Neither Turkey nor Germany joined Saturday's strikes on Syria by their allies U.S., France and Britain but welcomed the move as "appropriate."

Erdoğan also held separate phone conversations with British Prime Minister Theresa May, France's Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin and cautioned against further escalating tensions in the region.