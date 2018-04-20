PM Yıldırım says US can learn from Turkey on transparent elections in reference to Russian interference allegations

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Friday that U.S. officials can visit Turkey if they want to see how proper elections are held, rejecting the recent remarks by the White House on the upcoming June 24 early parliamentary and presidential elections.

The U.S. should mind its own business, Yıldırım told reporters on Friday, and continued: "There has been one-and-a-half years since the latest U.S. elections took place and the discussions on the infraction of rules still did not come to an end."

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday that they have concerns over the upcoming elections in Turkey. "When there is still the state of emergency, it is hard to have free, just and clear elections that are in accordance with Turkish laws and Turkey's international responsibilities, we are aware of that," Nauert said during a press conference in Washington, while adding that they are following the process quite closely.