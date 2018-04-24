Trump commemorates 'Meds Yeghern', Armenian deaths of 1915

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a traditional presidential statement issued every April 24, used the term "Meds Yeghern," an Armenian term meaning "great calamity," and once again avoided labeling the events as "genocide," just like his predecessor Barack Obama.

In a statement to mark Armenian Remembrance Day, Trump said the U.S. recalled "the horrific events of 1915 and grieve for the lives lost and the many who suffered."

"As we honor the memory of those who suffered, we also reflect on our commitment to ensure that such atrocities are not repeated," he added.

While president, Obama had also used the term "Meds Yeghern" to describe the 1915 events that took place in the height of World War I.

Trump also said he stood "with the Armenian people throughout the world in honoring the memory of those lost," reiterating his commitment to working with the community to build a better and more tolerant future.

The deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 occurred after some Armenian nationalists sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey describes the events of 1915 as a tragedy for both sides. Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia, along with international experts, to tackle the issue.

Whereas Armenia, joined by its powerful diaspora institutions around the world, describe the killings as "genocide" with a highly inflated estimate of up to 1.5 million deaths.

Trump used the same estimation in his statement and said that the deaths resulted from deportation, massacres and death marches.