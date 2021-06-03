Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Netanyahu’s 12-year reign of terror and corruption

by Agencies Jun 03, 2021 1:53 pm +03 +03:00

As a coalition of foes struck a deal to form a government in Israel, longtime premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign, marred by ferocious violence against Palestinians and alleged widespread corruption, seems to be coming to an end.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow demonstrating the bombing of Gazan buildings at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with his lawyers prior to a corruption hearing at the district court in Jerusalem, Feb. 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, May 23, 2017.

(Reuters Photo)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks into binoculars as he visits a military outpost on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip ahead of a meeting to seize the attacks on the Palestinian territories, Oct. 20, 2015.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaches to one of the first two next-generation F-35 fighter jets after it landed during an unveiling ceremony upon arrival in Nevatim Air Force base near Beersheba, Southern Israel, Dec. 12, 2016.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli naval commandos who participated in a deadly raid on the Gaza-bound flotilla "Mavi Marmara" in May, in Atlit naval base, northern Israel, Oct. 26. 2010. Israel's leader has paid a special visit to a military base in northern Israel to praise the naval commandos who participated in the deadly attack of the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration describing Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., Sept. 27, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu climbs out after a visit inside the Rahav, the fifth submarine in the Israeli Navy's fleet, after it arrived in Haifa port, Israel, Jan. 12, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Oct. 1, 2014.

(Reuters Photo)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, talks with Israeli soldiers at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border, Feb. 4, 2015.

(AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks out of a military airplane's window as he makes his way to visit the border fence between Israel and Jordan, Eilat, southern Israel, Feb. 9, 2016.

(Reuters Photo)

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018.

(Reuters Photo)

