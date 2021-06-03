In photos: Netanyahu’s 12-year reign of terror and corruption

As a coalition of foes struck a deal to form a government in Israel, longtime premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign, marred by ferocious violence against Palestinians and alleged widespread corruption, seems to be coming to an end.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he shows a slideshow demonstrating the bombing of Gazan buildings at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli naval commandos who participated in a deadly raid on the Gaza-bound flotilla "Mavi Marmara" in May, in Atlit naval base, northern Israel, Oct. 26. 2010. Israel's leader has paid a special visit to a military base in northern Israel to praise the naval commandos who participated in the deadly attack of the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, talks with Israeli soldiers at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border, Feb. 4, 2015.
