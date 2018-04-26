Erdoğan says Turkey sees Upper Karabakh as own issue

Turkey hopes the Upper Karabakh issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved urgently within the scope of United Nations resolutions, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday.

During a joint news conference with Azerbaijan's re-elected President İlham Aliyev in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Turkey has seen the Upper Karabakh issue as its own "from the beginning."

"Since the beginning, we saw the Upper Karabakh issue as our own," the president said.

"Our biggest desire about the issue is that it will be resolved urgently within the scope of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, inviolability of its borders and within the scope of U.N. resolutions."

The Khojaly Massacre was one of the bloodiest and most controversial incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the now-occupied Upper Karabakh region.