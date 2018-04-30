Looking at a map enough to comprehend Turkey's importance, NATO chief says

It is enough to take a look at the map to comprehend the strategic importance of Turkey for NATO, the bloc's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after a foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the bloc is thankful to Ankara for its contributions to the fight against Daesh terrorists.

"Turkey is a valuable ally and is very important for our common defense," Stoltenberg said, adding that the country is especially significant as it provides an infrastructure for the global coalition against Daesh.

The secretary general highlighted that Turkey is an inseparable part of the bloc, the decisions taken by the bloc and the operations and missions carried out by it.

He noted that Turkey is located in a strategic region right beside to neighbors like Iraq and Syria where groups posing threat to NATO countries are located in.

Stoltenberg also noted that Turkey has been taking part in various NATO missions, including the one in Afghanistan.

He furthermore said that Turkey will lead the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in a few years and play a key role in the alliance.

Regarding Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Stoltenberg said that Turkey has the right to protect its sovereignty, adding that Turkey and the U.S. should be in contact to figure out the situation there.

"We are aware that Turkey suffers the most from terrorist attacks among NATO countries," Stoltenberg added.