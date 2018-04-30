Turkey denies report saying Ankara condemned US strikes on Assad

The Turkish foreign ministry denied a report published on Euronews claiming that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu condemned the recent U.S.-led joint airstrikes on the Assad regime.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry said that the report "is not true and constitutes a mere attempt of manipulation."

"Minister Çavuşoğlu has made no such statement as that [attributed to him]," the statement added.

A Euronews report said on Saturday that Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers condemned recent attacks by the U.S., Britain and France, and alleged that Çavuşoğlu said foreign intervention could inhibit the peace process at a meeting in Moscow.

Turkey was one of the first countries to voice support for the joint airstrikes against the Syrian regime following an alleged chemical attack in eastern Douma.

"I curse those who carried out this massacre," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, adding that he welcomed Western airstrikes in retaliation as "appropriate."

Both Tehran and Moscow have deployed military forces to Syria to back up Assad in his now seven-year-old war against anti-government opposition fighters.

Ankara has called for Assad's removal throughout the war and supported moderate opposition groups, but also is in close contact with Moscow and Tehran in recent months in an attempt to find a solution to the conflict.