Turkish Cypriot leader believes solution 'still possible' in the divided island

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı on Monday said that the Turkish side is ready to adopt the Guterres framework as a strategic package agreement if the Greek side accepts the proposal as it is.

Addressing Turkish Cypriots on the third anniversary of his presidency, Akıncı said both sides still use diplomatic channels and dialogue in the reunification talks, but warned that repeating the same strategies will not yield results.

"It is possible for both sides to benefit from a solution in Cyprus. However, we need a new approach and cooperation for this, not conflict," Akıncı said.

The Turkish leader said that reunification talks in Geneva and Crans-Montana were held thanks to the Turkish side's eagerness to take initiative, adding that the talks failed despite the Turkish side's constructive approach.

"The Greek side should tell us immediately whether they are ready to accept the Guterres framework as a strategic package agreement without making changes to the proposal."

During the most recent talks to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in Switzerland last July, Guterres urged the parties to agree on a framework agreement.

Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the talks' failure, also faulting the European Union for admitting Greek Cyprus into the bloc in 2004 even though Greek Cypriot voters had rejected a peace deal.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup took place that led to violence against the island's Turkish community and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.