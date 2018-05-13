US lost its status as mediator in Israeli-Palestinian conflict with embassy move, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday that the United States has shown that it continues to disregard the most fundamental principles of international law, the will of the international community by moving its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

In a statement released on Sunday, Erdoğan said the embassy's relocation was "incompatible with humanity's sense of rights, justice and fairness," and the United States violated all relevant UN resolutions and even its own body of law.

"It undermined its credibility in the eyes of the international community and lost its status as a mediator in the dispute."

"By moving its embassy to Jerusalem, the United States punished the Palestinians, who repeatedly proved their desire for peace. In turn, it rewarded the Government of Israel, which occupied the lands that the Palestinian people called their homeland for centuries, violated its commitment to a two-state solution through blockages and illegal settlements, tried to make peace itself impossible and systematically violated UN resolutions. History and the conscience of humanity will never forgive the injustices to which our Palestinian brothers and sisters have been subjected."

Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine within the framework of the 1967 borders and with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

"Turkey will always stand in solidarity with the State of Palestine and its friends and brothers, the Palestinian people, and shall never leave its Palestinians brothers and sisters alone in their just cause," the president said.

Erdoğan also urged the Israeli government "to act in a responsible and restrained manner" and to show "the maximum amount of due sensitivity to avoid casualties" during the planned Palestinian protests on Monday against the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem.

Israel launched celebrations on Sunday for the U.S. Embassy's relocation to Jerusalem, a move whose break with world consensus was underscored by the absence of most envoys to the country from a reception hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Monday's slated opening of the new embassy follows from U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition in December of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which was widely condemned by the Muslim world and criticized by other countries as a provocative move.

Israel considers Jerusalem its "eternal, indivisible" capital, and Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it in a move that is not internationally recognized.