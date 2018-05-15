Erdoğan receives anti-Zionist Jewish group in London

Erdoğan vows 'strong message' to Israeli violence in Gaza as May for presses for independent probe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received members of the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta International organization in a closed-to-press meeting in London on Tuesday.

The Orthodox Jew group led by Rabbi Elahanan Beck held a meeting with Erdoğan, Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Ömer Çelik and Deputy Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Presidency Ibrahim Kalın in Intercontinental Hotel that lasted for about half an hour, sources said.

Neturei Karta International brings together Orthodox Jews who believe that the Zionist cause of creating an Israeli state in the Middle East contradicts Jewish religious teachings, noting that such a state can only be created by the Messiah.

The members of the group are known to openly protest Israel, and support Palestinian groups through protests and events.

The meeting comes amid international outcry against Israeli violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

At least 62 Palestinians were killed and over 2,700 injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border Monday amid protests marking the Nakba anniversary and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.