Erdoğan vows 'strong message' to Israeli violence in Gaza as May for presses for independent probe

Turkey and the U.K. agreed that the violence perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza must stop, and an independent, transparent investigation is urgently needed into the killings, British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press conference Tuesday.

"We will never accept the U.S. attempt to move embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital," the president said, following his meeting with May in London.

Erdoğan said the U.S. government's "indifferent policies" encouraged Israel to carry out more on occupation and violence in Palestine.

"History will not forgive you, we will see this reality; history will also never forgive Israel, we will see this too," Erdoğan said, directing his words at the U.S. whose controversial embassy opening in Jerusalem sparked the protests.

He then reiterated his calls to the international community, urging the U.N. "to take action without wasting any more time to stop this oppression" in Palestine.

He also vowed that a planned summit this week of the world's main pan-Islamic body would send a "strong message" after Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians along the Gaza border.

"The extraordinary meeting on Friday will give a very strong message to the world from Istanbul," he said, adding that all members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were invited.

May, for her part, called for an "independent and transparent investigation to find out what happened in Gaza yesterday."

At least 61 Palestinians were killed and thousands more injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border Monday amid protests marking the Nakba anniversary and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

May urged all sides to show restraint, saying "The loss of life we have seen is tragic and extremely concerning."

"Such violence is destructive to peace efforts and we call on all sides to show restraint," she said, adding that Israel's use of live fire was "deeply troubling", while Palestinian protests "must be peaceful".

Since the border rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a "state of war" in which international humanitarian law did not apply.

'UK will remain true friend for Turkey''

May said Britain's relationship with Turkey was indispensable, praising the impact of security cooperation and the prospect of close post-Brexit trade ties.

"It is right that those who sought to overthrow the democratically elected government are brought to justice," May said, speaking alongside Erdoğan in her Downing Street office.

But it is also important that Turkey, "which has been facing extraordinary pressures from the failed coup, instability across the border from Syria and from terrorism, does not lose sight of the values it is seeking to defend," she added.

Erdoğan's visit is part of May's charm offensive to shore up relations with countries outside the European Union as Britain prepares to leave the bloc and secure at least the promise of future trade deals to bolster her all but stalled Brexit plans.

Last year, May also secured a commitment for Britain and Turkey to work on post-Brexit trade.

Erdoğan welcomed a transition deal agreed between London and the EU to ease Britain's departure from the bloc. He said the two leaders had agreed trade could be increased to $20 billion annually, up from the 2017 level of around £16 billion.