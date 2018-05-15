Turkish social media users criticize Israeli ambassador for provocative tweet

Protests to resume in Gaza after 59 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire

Israel's ambassador to Turkey Eitan Na'eh came under fire by hundreds of Turkish social media users after posting a provocative message about Palestinian protesters on his official Twitter account on Monday.

"Hamas' so-called peaceful protests are provoked and manipulated with a hatred-filled and murderous ideology," Na'eh's tweet read, adding that Israel will not allow "murderer rebels" to enter "its lands."

Na'eh's tweet came shortly after Israeli soldiers killed at least 59 Palestinians, including an 8-month-old baby near the Gaza border, in protests against the inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Turkish Twitter users flooded the ambassador's post, criticizing him for his insensitivity toward the suffering of Palestinians.

"But you are a murderer and you can enter any country as you wish. You portray the oppressed as a murderer and cover up your massacre. You are an occupier and murderer," a Twitter user said.

Another user accused the ambassador of representing a terrorist state and told him to leave.

"Jerusalem belongs to Muslims and it will stay so," the user said.

"Look sir, [the political parties in Turkey] AK Party, CHP, MHP, IYI Party may differ in terms of political ideology and even become polarized at times but when the country and oppressed people are at stake, we become unified and ruin all your plans. We suggest you pull yourself together," another user said.

Turkey declared a three-day mourning for the Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces, while Turkish officials from all political parties condemned Israel for the killings.

Israel has long been facing international criticism for its harsh response to mass Palestinian protests.