Israel should be brought before ICC for massacre of Palestinians, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Israel's massacre of Palestinians should be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC), Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with state-broadcaster TRT Haber, Çavuşoğlu also said that an independent commission needs to prepare a report on the violence in Gaza and that Israel needs to stand before the law.

Turkey wants the United Nations General Assembly to pass a motion regarding Jerusalem, Çavuşoğlu said.

Israeli troops shot dead at least 63 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

The main reason for the June 4 meeting with U.S. Secretary State Pompeo in Washington D.C. is the roadmap for northern Syria's Manbij, Çavuşoğlu said.

There is a pre-agreement on the issue but there has been a loss of time for the approval, he added.

Despite Turkey's objections, the People's Protection Forces (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot Democratic Unity Party (PYD), moved to capture Manbij in August 2016, shortly ahead of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield launched on Aug. 24, 2016, to drive Daesh terrorists away from its border areas and deny the YPG the chance to expand further west.

The YPG is the dominant group in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls almost one-third of Syrian territory located east of the Euphrates River.

"It is important that the YPG retreats from Manbij but it is not enough, it is also important to stabilize all regions under YPG control," Çavuşoğlu said.