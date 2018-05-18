OIC must ensure other countries don't follow US suit and open embassies in Jerusalem: FM Çavuşoğlu

Muslim countries must together ensure that other nations don't follow in the path of the United States and open embassies in Israel's Jerusalem, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday, at the start of a summit to address the issue.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the comment at an opening address of an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which Turkey called after Israeli forces killed dozens of protesters in Gaza. The protesters were demonstrating against the opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

"In the final declaration, we will emphasize the status of the Palestine issue for our community, and that we will not allow changing the status of the historic city," Çavuşoğlu said. "We must prevent other countries from following the U.S. example."