Erdoğan to visit Bosnia this weekend

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is to pay a visit to Bosnia Herzegovina on May 20, the presidential press office said on Friday. According to a statement by the office, Erdoğan will hold bilateral and inter-delegation talks with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina during his visit.

He will attend the sixth general assembly of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) and will address students at the International University of Sarajevo in Bosnia's capital, where an honorary doctorate will be given to the president.

During the visit, Erdoğan will also address a large rally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Sarajevo for the party's European-Turkish supporters, as part of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections campaign.

The press office also said that Erdoğan is to discuss bilateral relations with Bosnia and the recent developments in the Balkans, as well as regional and international matters, during his meetings.