Turkey hails peaceful elections in Venezuela, says looking to improve relations

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the peaceful Venezuelan elections on Monday, hoping the results will contribute to the stability of the country.

"We are very pleased that the presidential, provincial and municipal elections held in Venezuela on 20 May, Sunday, are completed in a peaceful and quiet atmosphere," the ministry said in a written statement.

The statement added: "We wish that the election results will contribute to the further strengthening of peace and stability in Venezuela and to the increasing of the prosperity of the people of Venezuela.

"In this new term, Turkey will continue to strive to improve its relations with Venezuela in all fields and to support the friendly people and the Government of Venezuela."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a second term in office on Sunday, according to election officials.

Maduro, 55, won some 5.8 million votes, or 68 percent of the total, said Tibisay Lucena, head of the National Electoral Council.

Lucena said main opposition candidate Henri Falcon won 1.8 million votes or 21.2 percent.