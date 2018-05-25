Turkish, Saudi envoys praise strengthening bilateral ties

The ambassadors of Turkey and Saudi Arabia praised the strong ties between the countries in a panel organized by the Directorate General of Press and Information (BYEGM) in Ankara on Thursday and stressed the significance of media in reflecting relations in an objective manner. "Turkey and Saudi Arabia are two G20 member countries that have solid and deep-rooted historical, cultural and political relations," Turkey's Ambassador in Riyadh Erdoğan Kök said, adding that, "Both countries have similar views and approaches on key regional issues." Kök also said there have been high-level visits from Turkey to Saudi Arabia and added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey in the near future.

Commenting on public relations, the Turkish envoy stressed that the ties between people are strong. He said the people of the two nations feel at home in each other's countries and added that last year 620,000 Saudi tourists visited Turkey.

Saudi Ambassador in Ankara Walid bin Abdul Karim el-Khereiji also highlighted that cooperation, especially in the media, should be enhanced for the development of relations between the countries.

The Saudi ambassador emphasized the importance of an objective media for both countries. Pointing out that the region faces challenges Khereiji said, "When we look at it politically, there are parallels between the views of Riyadh and Ankara."

Khereiji highlighted that the countries cooperate in the economy, banking, telecommunications and energy sectors as well as for security and military. He added that the leaders of both countries have been working toward further developments in the ties, as well.