Turkey will meet needs elsewhere if US does not sell F-35 jets, FM says

Turkey will meet its needs elsewhere if the United States does not allow it to procure Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Germany, the foreign minister said Turkey will look for alternatives.

He noted that a roadmap will be drawn at the meeting with U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo on June 4.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkey's ambassador to Washington, who had been recalled for consultations after Israeli forces killed Palestinian protesters in Gaza earlier this month, would return to Washington.