Lockheed Martin denies Daily Sabah correspondent access to F-35 ceremony

Lockheed Martin on Thursday denied access to Daily Sabah newspaper's Washington correspondent in a ceremony at the company's facilities in Fort Worth, Texas.

Turkish reporter Ragıp Soylu was told before entering the reception that his accreditation was canceled by the decision of the Joint Strike Fighter program of the Department of Defense on security grounds.

After Soylu took the incident to Twitter, a Lockheed Martin aircraft operator named Courtney Ruiz replied to one of Soylu's tweets, using vulgar language and telling him he cannot come to the Lockheed Martin fields.

The official account of Lockheed Martin tweeted an apology to Soylu for the inconvenience following the event and said Ruiz's comments do not reflect the company's view.

Turkish, American and Lockheed Martin officials held a ceremony on Thursday to mark the "roll out" of the first F-35A Lightning II jet for Turkey. Lockheed Martin typically hosts such a ceremony to recognize every customer's first aircraft.

The aircraft is headed to Arizona, where F-35 training takes place. Delivery of the jets to Turkey is not expected until next year.

